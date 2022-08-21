Dubai: A high school student has been killed by a stray bullet in Jordan while going to get his scores, local media reported.
The young man was immediately taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The tragic incident took place on Thursday, the day of announcing high school exam results. Police have launched a manhunt for the shooter.
In a similar incident, A Tawjihi student was wounded by a stray bullet in Mafraq. The student was admitted to Talal Military Hospital after being shot in the foot.
Over the past few days, Jordan has witnessed a series of tragic incidents that shocked the community. A young girl was kidnapped on Thursday by a person in the Hashmi Al Shamali area in the capital, Amman.
The man returned the child and tried to escape. However, security services have located and arrested the kidnapper.