Dubai: A 24-year-old man has been shot dead by his father in Balqa, local media reported yesterday.
Media reports said that the father had shot three of his children, two sons and one daughter, in Balqa.
The 17-year-old daughter is said to be in critical condition after being shot in the chest. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Salt Governmental Hospital. The other son, 27, was shot in the hand and is recovering in the same hospital.
It is not yet known why the man shot his three sons but police confirmed that he was arrested and is now under investigation.
According to official statistics, Jordan has reported an alarming increase in the number of killings in the country where 102 crimes occurred in 2021.