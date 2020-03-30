Cairo: The Jordanian government has extended for two more weeks the closure of state institutions as part of efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the official news agency Petra reported Monday. Jordan has announced three deaths due to Covid-19 among overall 259 infections in the country.
The extended shutdown will continue until mid-April, Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a press briefing.
"This decision comes in continuation of the series of precautionary measures aimed at protecting citizens and their health," he added.
Exempted from the shutdown are vital governmental and private sectors specified by competent ministers, Adaileh said.
"The public and private health sector is completely exempted, too," the official added.
Jordan has taken stringent measures against the virus including a nationwide curfew.