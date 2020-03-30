A Jordanian soldier stands guard as people walk in the street after Jordan announced it would allow people to go on foot to buy groceries in neighbourhood shops, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman on March 25. Image Credit: Reuters

Cairo: The Jordanian government has extended for two more weeks the closure of state institutions as part of efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the official news agency Petra reported Monday. Jordan has announced three deaths due to Covid-19 among overall 259 infections in the country.

The extended shutdown will continue until mid-April, Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a press briefing.

"This decision comes in continuation of the series of precautionary measures aimed at protecting citizens and their health," he added.

Exempted from the shutdown are vital governmental and private sectors specified by competent ministers, Adaileh said.

"The public and private health sector is completely exempted, too," the official added.