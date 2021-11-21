Dubai: Jordan on Sunday announced it has entered the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic after a spike in infections in the past few weeks, local media reported.
Adel Bilbeisi, Secretary General of the Health Ministry for Epidemiological Affairs and the official in charge of the fighting the COVID-19 crisis, said the country had entered the third wave of the pandemic after new infections were reported.
However, the government is not mulling returning to COVID-19 lockdowns; it's more likely to impose strict COVID-19 measures and partial lockdowns against unvaccinated people as suggested by the Epidemics Committee.
Bilbeisi underlined the need for stringent measures and cooperation between the ministry, government and non-government agencies and citizens.
Four million Jordanians have received the first dose of the vaccine. Bilbeisi said: “The Kingdom needs to vaccinate 5 million by the end of this year so as to keep moving forward on the path to safety.”
On Saturday, Feras Al Hawari , Minister of Health, confirmed the readiness of the health sector in the kingdom to deal with the current coronavirus situation.
Al Hawari stressed the epidemiological situation does not call for returning to any forms of closures that were previously imposed.
Jordan recorded 16 deaths and 1,855 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, while 21 deaths and 3,677 cases were reported on Friday.