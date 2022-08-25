Dubai: A Jordanian doctor at the Jordan University Hospital died after jumping from the ninth floor window of the hospital in Amman on Thursday morning, local media reported.
The 25-year-old, Mirona Asfour, was a resident in her first year, who had earlier shared a post on social media saying she was going to commit suicide.
She wrote on Twitter: “Remember me for good… or even forget me… this is so forgotten.”
Mirona died on the spot. Her body was transferred to the forensic medicine department.
The incident is being investigated.