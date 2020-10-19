Interpol lists four Jordanians as wanted for the US and Canada

Dubai: A total of 97 wanted persons, repeat offenders and suspects have been arrested across Jordan, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced early this week.

Five of these individuals have been classified as extremely dangerous, 56 have been involved in the same crimes and the rest are repeat offenders and suspects.

Security campaigns have been launched on Saturday to arrest wanted persons and those who terrorize Jordanian citizens.

The PSD called on those individuals to surrender themselves and they will be dealt with according to provisions of the law.

The spokesperson for the PSD said the campaigns are being implemented based on order from the Public Security Director.

The PSD called on citizens not to spread any unreliable news or information regarding these campaigns, if it was not shared by the Public Security Directorate or official authority.

The kingdom’s Minister of Interior, Tawfiq Al Halimah, ordered the competent authorities not to release any of the detainees especially repeat offenders and those who have serious criminal records unless by his personal order.

Serious crimes

An official source from the Ministry of Interior said today that this measure has been taken according to the Crime Prevention Law, following a noticeable spike in serious crimes committed by repeat offenders, something which poses a threat to the social peace and security, and threatens the lives of many citizens and innocent people.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol, has listed four Jordanians as wanted for the US and Canada.

The first person, Wahid Al Nadi, a Jordanian, born in Jordan in 02/18/1958, is wanted by Canada on multiple charges, including “incest, sexual assault and abuse.”

The second defendant, Hassan Ali, born in Zarqa 20/04/1969, is wanted by the US on charges of assault.

The third, called Nimr Nasri Tashman, a Jordanian holding the US citizenship, born in Jordan on 3/21/1965, and is wanted by the US on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, incitement to murder and attempted premediated murder.