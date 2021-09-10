Dubai: Nearly 500,000 narcotic pills were seized in Jordan that were found in the guts of over 300 sheep being transported in a vehicle, local media reported.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said that security forces arrested last Wednesday a person for trying to smuggle the narcotics. He added that the vehicle was loaded with sheep, and on examinination of one of them, narcotics were found.
The spokesman revealed that all the 300 sheep were examined and nearly 500,000 narcotic pills were taken out from inside their guts.
According to the spokesperson, one of the two involved in the case was arrested.