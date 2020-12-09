Dubai: A 16-year-old Jordan boy was critically injured on Wednesday after he was stabbed in the neck during a fight in Al Qweismeh, Amman, local media reported.
The teenager was transferred to Al Bashir Hospital and his condition is critical due to a large wound in the neck area and nonstop bleeding. He has undergone two surgeries to stop the bleeding.
An investigation is currently underway. Police launched a hunt for the culprit.
The stabbing comes hours after a brutal axe attack on a 15-year-old boy in the Marj Al Hamam neighbourhood in Amman, and two months after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by a group of men who chopped off his forearms and gouged out his eyes in Zarqa.