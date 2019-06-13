The strike came after Israeli air defences claimed it intercepted a rocket

Palestinians inspect a destroyed Hamas site after it was targeted by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City Image Credit: Reuters

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli warplanes bombed bunkers at a Hamas base in Gaza early Thursday following the first rocket fire from the territory since early May, the military said.

Israeli aircraft targeted “underground infrastructure” at the base in the southern Gaza Strip, it said in a statement.

The strike came after Israeli air defences claimed it intercepted a rocket launched from the territory, the first since hundreds were fired in early May in a two-day flare-up which killed four Israelis and 25 Palestinians.

On Wednesday evening, Israel announced it had banned all fishing off Gaza claiming it was retaliation for the launch of more incendiary balloons from the enclave.