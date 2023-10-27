'When this is over, Gaza will be very different'

Israel is beefing up the pressure on Palestinian militant group Hamas, its military operations are underway and Gaza will be very different, Mark Regev, an adviser to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said.



"We are beefing up the pressure on Hamas. We're increasing the pressure that they're under. Our military operations are underway," he told Fox News.



"They will continue to be on the receiving end of our military blows until we have dismantled their military machine and dissolve their political structure in Gaza. When this is over, Gaza will be very different," he said.