ICJ case

Israel is facing a case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice last December, arguing that the war in Gaza breached the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention, an accusation Israel has strongly denied.

In November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for Gallant, and also for Mohammed Deif, military chief of Hamas.

Israel told the court it will appeal the warrants.

The HRW report, drawn up over nearly a year, is based on interviews with dozens of Gazans, staff at water and sanitation facilities, medics and aid workers, as well as satellite imagery, photographs, videos and data analysis.

The lack of water left Gazans vulnerable to water-borne diseases and complications, such as infected wounds and the inability to heal due to dehydration, HRW said.

One emergency room nurse cited in the report said they were forced to decide “not to resuscitate children who were severely malnourished and dehydrated”.

In early December Amnesty International accused Israel of “committing genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

That came after a United Nations special committee in November said Israel’s warfare in Gaza is consistent with the characteristics of genocide. An HRW report at the same time said Israel’s displacement of Gazans amounts to a “crime against humanity”.

Israel dismissed each of these accusations as false.