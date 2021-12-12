Dubai: Iraqi Ministry of Telecommunications has denied rumors that Tik Tok App, a video-focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been officially banned in Iraq, local media reported.
According to Iraq News Agency (INA), the ministry's spokesman Raad Al Mashhadani said that some news agencies have reported that Iraq will ban Tik Tok. This is incorrect.
Al Mashhadani clarified that the banning mechanism is carried out at the request of the central government or Parliament from the Ministry of Communications to close or ban a specific website, and then the ministry begins to prepare a schedule and a full study and submit it to the Council of Representatives for a vote.
He added that there is no banning of any application or social media platforms at the moment.