Cairo: A woman and three children were killed in a fire that erupted in a refugee camp in western Iraq, local civil defence said.
The fire hit Thursday several caravans used as residency quarters in the camp for displaced people in Al Ramadi, the capital city of the western governorate of Al Anbar, the service added in a statement.
“The civil defence teams made great efforts to bring the flames under control and stop them from extending to negihbouring caravans made of inflammable materials in violation of civil defence regulations,” it added.
Daesh terrorists
The blaze was sparked by a cooking stove inside a caravan, according to the service.
In recent months, Iraqi authorities have stepped up efforts to repatriate people displaced from their home areas by a 2014 blitz sweep by the Daesh terrorists in the country.
In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh after regaining large chunks of territory that were under the terror group’s control.