Dubai: Iraq’s Babil police has arrested three suspects involved in a donkey theft and slaughter operation, with the meat ending up in a local restaurant in Hilla city centre.
The incident shocked residents of the residents of the city.
Following an investigation into reports of donkey thefts, the police found out that eight people were involved in the case. While three were arrested the rest are on the run.
According to the confessions of the suspects, the donkeys were stolen from villages and areas in Al Saddah district.
After slaughtering the animals, the suspects sold their meat to Al Meshwar Restaurant, in the heart of Hilla city.
A committee, comprising members from the Health Control Department, the Directorate of Organised Crime, the Department of Veterinary Affairs, the Department of Environment, and the Babylon Police Command, was established by an order from the investigating judge. The committee’s task is to take meat samples from the restaurant for thorough examination.
The Babil Police Command has pledged to keep citizens informed on the progress of the investigations.
In a statement, they emphasized the gravity of this case, highlighting the health risks associated with consuming donkey meat, such as food poisoning and viral diseases.