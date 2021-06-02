Abu Dhabi: Iraq said Tuesday the most wanted female terrorist, who supported Daesh sleeper cells across the country, was arrested in Mosul, Russia Today quoted military intelligence as saying.
Accurate intelligence information of the Military Intelligence Directorate at the Ministry of Defence confirmed the presence of a prominent female terrorist in the Al Qadisiyah neighbourhood, who held an administrative position in the so-called Diwan Al Hisbah before liberation, and is currently one of the most prominent activists in supporting sleeper cells by delivering funds to them, Iraq security sources said in a statement.
The information led to the arrest of the woman, in accordance with anti-terrorism laws, the statement said.