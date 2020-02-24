Iraq extended on Saturday an entry ban for any non-Iraqis coming from Iran

Kuwaiti officials at Safwan border crossing, Iraq. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: AP

Basra - Iraq has shut its Safwan border crossing with Kuwait to travellers and trade at Kuwait's request, the local mayor told Reuters on Monday without providing a reason, amid fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Kuwait said on Monday three people, including a Saudi national, who returned from Iran were infected by the new coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported.