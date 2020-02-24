Image Credit:

Manama: The health ministry has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bahrain after a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran was suspected of having contracted the virus, based on emerging symptoms.

The patient was transferred to the Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Medical Centre for immediate testing, treatment and isolation under the supervision of a specialised medical team, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added it was taking further preventive measures to ensure the virus is contained, including monitoring the health of individuals arriving from infected countries for a period of 14 days, in line with international standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The ministry undertook further necessary medical measures to monitor all individuals who had been in contact with the patient and referred them to isolation accordingly."

"The Ministry calls upon all citizens and residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID19, including a fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, or those who have traveled to one of the countries infected with the disease or have interacted with a person traveling from any of those locations, or interacted with an infected patient, to isolate themselves, call ‪444, and follow the instructions given by the medical team, and avoid close contact with others," the ministry said in the statement.

Kuwait three cases

Kuwait have also reported three cases on Tuesday morning. According to Kuwait news agency (KUNA) the three just came back from a visit to Iran.

According to Kuwait ministry of health, first person is a Kuwaiti national, 53 years old, while the second is a Saudi national, 61 years old, and the third is for a young man from the the stateless community.

In the statment the ministry said that only the young man, 21 years old, has started to show symptoms, while all three of them are under monitoring.

The Kuwait infections were linked to travelers returning from Mashhad, a Muslim pilgrim site. Iran has so far confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths from the new coronavirus disease.

Saudi health ministry says

In a statement the Saudi health ministry assured that it is collaborating with Kuwaiti authorities on the situation of the Saudi national. "We are coordinating with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health to treat the Saudi citizen who will remain in Kuwait until his recovery."

Iranian man tested postive in Iraq

Iraq on Monday confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in an elderly Iranian national living in the southern city of Najaf, according to health officials.