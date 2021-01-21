Cairo: Two suicide bombers detonated themselves at a busy market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing 28 people, a security source said.
Seventy-three others were injured in the double attack in central Baghdad, the worst in the city in long months.
The unidentified bombers blew themselves up while they were being chased by security forces, the Iraqi news agency reported, quoting a spokesman for the army.
Photos carried by Iraqi media showed bodies lying on the ground in the aftermath of the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned the double bombing, saying it aims at destabilising the country.
The attack prompted authorities to close Baghdad's Green Zone, home to foreign embassies and government agencies, according to media reports.
The terrorist Daesh group had previously taken credit for similar attacks.
In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh and liberating the territory that the militant group had earlier grabbed in the country.