Dubai: A baby boy born with three penises to an Iraqi mother has been declared the first ever child known to have such a deformity, Arabic media reported.
According to doctors, one in every five to six million boys is born with more than one reproductive organ, with around 100 cases of two reproductive organs recorded worldwide.
However, the Iraqi boy became the first ever to have triphallia, according to the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports (IJSCR).
Initially, the baby’s parents took him to a hospital when he was three months old due to swelling in the scrotum. And when physicians examined him, they saw something extra - three reproductive organs. The surgeons who oversaw the birth of the baby successfully removed two of the three.
Doctors looked into whether the child had been exposed to drugs during pregnancy or if he had a family history of genetic abnormalities but neither were the case and the cause of the condition was a unknown.
A similar case in India went viral in 2015 but experts could not verify the story because it was never detailed in a medical journal.