Iran's foreign minister met the Houthi militia spokesman in Oman on Wednesday, reiterating Tehran's support for a ceasefire and a return to talks to end the country's long conflict.
Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments came a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on the Houthis to stop fighting and enter peace negotiations.
At the talks with Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam, Zarif "once again stressed our country's view regarding the political solution being the only solution to the crisis of Yemen", the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The foreign minister "emphasised our country's support for a ceasefire and Yemeni-Yemeni talks", it added.
Several meetings have taken place in past years between Iran's chief diplomat and the Houthi spokesman in the Omani capital.
The war in Yemen, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014, has flared anew in the past two months with a Houthi campaign to seize Marib city.
Saudi Arabia has proposed a "comprehensive" ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table, a proposal that the Houthis immediately rejected.