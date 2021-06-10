Iran's vaccination campaign

* Iran started its vaccination campaign using Russia’s Sputnik V jab in early February, and later imported a limited number of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, delivered via the Covax vaccine-sharing programme.



* Tehran has also received shipments of China’s Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin.



* The Islamic republic has given over 4.2 million Iranians their first vaccine dose and only 742,817 their second, the health ministry has said, amid shortages that have delayed the vaccination drive.



* The southern province of Fars, for instance, stopped its inoculation programme from Sunday over the "depletion of vaccine shipments”, IRNA said.



* National virus taskforce speaker Alireza Raisi confirmed the shortage and said new shipments were expected next week.



* Iran has five homegrown vaccines that are currently undergoing clinical trials.



* The first, dubbed COVIran Barakat and funded by a state-run conglomerate, started trials more than five months ago and is expected to be publicly available by June 22, Alireza Raisi said.



* Iran says its arch enemy the United States has hampered its access to vaccines through a tough sanctions regime, with international banks tending to refuse transactions involving Iran even through food and medicine are technically exempt.