Dubai: A 43-year-old Iranian woman was arrested for allegedly killing and embalming her husband, and burying his body under their bed, local media reported.

The crime dates back to August last year when the victim’s sister reported her brother’s sudden disappearance to Shiraz police. She said her 45-year-old brother had got married recently for a second time, and when she asked his 43-year-old wife about him, she claimed her husband had left the house a few days ago and never come back.

Accordingly, Iranian police launched an investigation into his disappearance and when interrogated by police, the victim’s second wife claimed to know nothing about his whereabouts. However, the victim’s son had suspicions about his father’s second wife because he knew that both were in constant disagreement before his unexplained disappearance.

Yet, police found no evidence to convict the woman and a year passed since the man went missing. Then, the victim’s second wife got married to another person, which raised investigators’ eyebrows because her first husband was still classified as missing - not dead. She was arrested on suspicion of foul play, and subjected to an intensive investigation during which she admitted to killing, embalming, and burying her husband following a family and financial dispute with him.

“My husband was addicted to drugs, and we engaged in constant disagreement. Before his death, he got sick because of an overdose. I was very angry with him. So, I put some pills in the water and gave it to him to drink. When I woke up the next morning, he was dead,” the suspect said in her confession.