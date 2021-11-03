Brussels: Nuclear talks between world powers and Tehran on reviving the Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on November 29, the EU said in a statement on Monday.
“The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene in a physical format on 29 November in Vienna,” said the EU’s European External Action Service in a statement, adding that it would be chaired by Enrique Mora on behalf of of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, who serves as Tehran’s chief negotiator, said the date was set in a phone call with Mora.
“We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna,” Bagheri said on Twitter, referring to sanctions the US has imposed on Tehran since Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.
The US said Wednesday it could reach an agreement quickly on reviving a nuclear accord if Iran is “serious”.
“We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can manage to do that in relatively short order,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.