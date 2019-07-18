It says vessel same as the one towed after distress call

Dubai - Iran has seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf, state television quoted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as saying on Thursday. “A foreign vessel smuggling one million litres of fuel in the Larak Island of the Arabian Gulf has been seized,” the station said, adding that the ship was seized on Sunday.

The Revolutionary Guards said the impounded vessel - which Iranian authorities have not yet named - was the same one it towed after it sent a distress call.