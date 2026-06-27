Inside the US plan to end the Israel-Lebanon conflict

The 14-point plan calls for direct talks and phased security arrangements
Washington: Washington on Friday released text of a trilateral framework between Israel, Lebanon and the United States aimed at ending hostilities that have been a violent second front of the Middle East war.
The following are highlights of the 14-point agreement signed in the US capital:
Israel and Lebanon, with US support, "affirm their shared goal of achieving lasting peace and security," the agreement begins.
The neighboring states "declare their intent to conclusively end the conflict, address its underlying causes, and to therewith formally conclude any state of war between them."
The framework determines to make "irreversible progress" towards resolving all issues between Israel and Lebanon, while doing so is to be achieved through "direct bilateral talks, with the mediation and support of the United States."
The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) "will restore effective sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure."
This will enable the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to "progressively redeploy out of the Lebanese territory." The framework will set out the steps and verification mechanisms to advance this process.
The LAF will "gradually assume full and effective security responsibility in pilot zones, which will serve as the mechanism for phased and verified redeployments of the IDF and the deployments of the LAF."
Two initial zones have been agreed to by both sides, and future pilot zones will be agreed by mutual consent.
Upon confirmation of the disarmament of non-state armed groups, notably the Iran-backed Hezbollah, the LAF will assume full security responsibility in these zones.
"Internationally supported reconstruction efforts will begin, and Lebanese civilians will be able to safely return to these areas under the exclusive control of Lebanese state authorities," the agreement states. "The United States intends to work closely with both countries to verify and support this process."
Lebanon's government under the deal reaffirms its commitment to restoring full sovereignty over its territory. It will "rebuild the State's monopoly on the use of force, achieve the complete and verified disarmament of all non-state armed groups, and ensure that such groups will have no military or security role and no armed capabilities anywhere in Lebanon."
Lebanon asks for the support of international and particularly Arab partners, under the leadership of the United States, to do this.
Israel and Lebanon also are to establish "working groups to draft the full comprehensive peace and security agreement" between them, the framework says, and "immediately establish complementary tracks of ongoing direct engagement, facilitated by the United States."
Israel for its part states that its military actions in Lebanon "are solely a consequence of the attacks, threat posed by, and hostile intent of non-state armed groups, particularly Hezbollah."
"Termination of this threat," notably through disarmament of such non-state groups and "additional security arrangements to be agreed upon between the two countries," will eliminate any future necessity for IDF military action or presence in Lebanon, it said.
It also stressed that "the Government of Israel declares that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon."