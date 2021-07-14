Locals left stunned by sight of a camel on the fifth floor of Cairo apartment block

A camel on the balcony of a fifth floor apartment in Cairo, Egypt. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A picture of a camel standing in the balcony of the 5th floor of a residential building in Egyptian capital Cairo was widely shared on social media, leaving many Egyptians stunned.

As Eid Al Adha is approaching, many people start preparing for sacrifices, and buy various types of livestock, from buffalos, cows and calves, and prepare a special place for them, whether at home or outside, until the morning of Eid, local media reported.

But an Egyptian in Al Basateen neighbourhood bought a camel as a sacrifice for Eid, and turned his balcony into a camel barn.

The picture shows the camel standing on the balcony of a house, drawing the attention of many passers-by.

Ibrahim Abdel Fattah, a resident of the nearby area, said he was surprised by the sight. “Only one question came to my mind: how did the camel climb to the balcony of the 5th floor?,” he said.

Abdel Fattah said: “When I saw the camel, I was surprised by the scene, not because it was a camel, but because it had come to the 5th floor in the first place, and its voice was very loud and disturbing.”

The image has spread widely, and has become a subject for jokes and ridicule. A Twitter user commented: “Sure, the camel was brought up by a crane.”

Another asked: “Is it possible in the elevator?”.

A third replied: “But the building is old and has no lift.”

A user liked the picture, saying: “It is really very funny.. People buy buffalo and calves, but we are different from others.” He added: “Surely the neighbours are upset with his voice all night long.”