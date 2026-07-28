Yemeni minister warns rebels seek Iran-style control over key shipping lane
Houthis want to 'copy' Iranian moves in Hormuz: Yemeni official Yemen is worried that Houthi rebels are trying to emulate Iran's attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz, a senior official said Monday, after the group announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia.
The "Houthis want to copy the Iran experience in Hormuz," foreign minister designate Afrah al-Zouba told reporters during a briefing saying the Tehran-backed rebels were "in harmony" with Iranian escalation in the region.