Hezbollah pushes for fresh ties with Saudi Arabia

Deputy leader Qassem calls for dialogue with Riyadh while rejecting disarmament demands
Dubai: Hezbollah on Friday urged Saudi Arabia to “open a new chapter” with the Lebanese group, proposing a dialogue framework amid rising regional tensions following Israel’s recent airstrikes.
In a televised speech marking the first anniversary of Israel’s killing of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and members of the elite Radwan unit, deputy leader Naim Qassem said the group was ready for dialogue “from a position of strength.”
He outlined three principles for engagement with Riyadh: resolving disputes, recognising Israel as the enemy rather than the resistance, and freezing past disagreements to focus on confronting Israel.
Qassem warned the Middle East was at a “dangerous turning point,” citing Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Doha earlier this month, which Qatar condemned. He claimed Israel’s ambitions extend beyond Palestine and Lebanon to Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Iran.
“Hezbollah’s weapons are directed only at the Israeli enemy, not Saudi Arabia or any other party,” Qassem said. “Pressuring the resistance is a net gain for Israel, and the absence of resistance endangers all states.”
He also urged Lebanese rivals not to serve Israeli interests, calling for unity within government and parliament to confront Israel, speed up reconstruction, fight corruption, and push reforms. He reiterated Hezbollah would not disarm.
The remarks follow renewed international pressure to dismantle armed groups. A Cabinet plan approved in August would place all weapons under state control by the end of 2025, though Hezbollah rejects disarmament until Israel withdraws and reconstruction begins.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox