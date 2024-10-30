BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s new leader, Naim Qassem, said on Wednesday that the Iran-backed group is fighting Israel to defend Lebanese territory, not as a result of foreign influence.

In a pre-recorded speech, his first as Hezbollah leader, Qassem said the movement was not “fighting on anyone’s behalf,” adding that Iran “supports us but doesn’t want anything” in return.

Qassem said he would stick to the war strategy laid out by his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli last month after full-scale fighting broke out.

“My work programme is a continuation of the work programme of our leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” Qassem said, pledging to press on with “the war plan that he (Nasrallah) developed with the leadership” of the Iran-backed group.

He said the group is recovering from a series of Israeli blows, including the killing of Nasrallah, with vacant positions filled and plans put in place.