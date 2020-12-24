Cairo: Head of Egypt’s popular sports club Al Zamalek Ahmed Al Bakri died Thursday of COVID-19, state media reported.
Al Bakri, a judge, was appointed last month to temporarily run Zamalek after Egypt’s Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended the club’s board led by Mortada Mansour pending investigations into suspected investigations.
Al Zamalek confirmed Al Bakri’s death.
“Al Zamalek Club announces with extreme sadness and grief the death of Counsellor Ahmed Al Bakri,” the club said on its website without giving details.
Al Bakri contracted the coronavirus days after his appointment in the post.
He will be buried later today after a funeral prayer for him is performed at a mosque in the Sheikh Zayed area on the outskirts of Cairo, his family said.