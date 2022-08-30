Dubai: A grade-9 schoolgirl in Egypt has committed suicide by hanging herself after her parents passed away, local media reported.
The 14-year-old girl ended her life in her room, which is located in Faiyum Governorate, by hanging with the help of a rope. The deceased’s sibling said that her sister had been in depression for some time due to her parents' death. The media did not give any reasons for girl's parents death nor when they had died.
Egypt’s National Council for Criminal and Social Research said 2,584 people committed suicide over the past year, and recommended measures to reduce that phenomenon, such as spreading awareness about mental health and encouraging individuals to seek psychological help.
According to Egyptian Institute for Studies, Egypt ranks first in suicide rates across the Arab world, followed by Sudan, Yemen, and Algeria. In 2019, 3,022 people committed suicide in Egypt.