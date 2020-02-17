Dubai: An Iranian man accused of violating US sanctions and detained in Germany has been freed and has returned to Iran after diplomatic efforts by Tehran, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The man, Ahmad Khalili flew home with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had been in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, Iranian state TV quoted spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

German authorities declined to comment on the case.

“Mr Ahmad Khalili, an Iranian citizen, who was arrested in Germany at the request of the [US Justice Department] and subject to extradition to America under the excuse of violating the illegal and cruel sanctions of America was freed last night and returned to the homeland with the minister of foreign affairs,” said Mousavi, according to state TV.