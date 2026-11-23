Dubai: Gaza has been turned into a “toxic wasteland” where contaminated air, soil and water could threaten Palestinian lives for decades, according to a new report warning that the environmental devastation caused by Israeli bombardment may outlast the war itself.

The report, released on Monday by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), found that more than 99 per cent of Gaza faces potential contamination, while around 78 per cent of its landmass has been affected by the scale and intensity of Israeli military operations.

He warned that Palestinians were being exposed to toxic substances through the air they breathe, the food they eat, the water they drink and direct contact with contaminated soil and rubble.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.