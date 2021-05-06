Cairo: French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian arrived in Lebanon on Thursday on a mission to break a months-long logjam in forming a new government in the crisis-hit country.
The top French diplomat met Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace and left without making a statement.
Le Drian is also expected to hold talks with head of the Lebanese parliament Nabih Berri.
Prior to his visit to Beirut, Le Drian warned of punitive measures against Lebanese politicians who are hampering efforts to end political and economic crises in the country.
Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic dilemma in decades amid a political deadlock on forming a new government.
A deadly explosion at the Beirut port last August came to fuel public discontent and forced the government of Hassan Diab to resign under home and international pressure.
Much-needed reforms
In the aftermath of the blast, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut where he called the rival Lebanese politicians to adopt much-needed reforms to bail out economy.
Macron, whose country was a former colonialist of Lebanon, kept the pressure on his second visit to Beirut in September, urging for swift formation of a cabinet of technocrats and introduction of massive reforms linked to financial aid.
In October, prominent politician Saad Al Hariri was designated for forming the government that has been since in the throes of birth due to squabbling among rival factions.
In recent months, disagreement on forming the government has erupted in public between Aoun and Al Hariri.