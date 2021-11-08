Dubai: Egyptian authorities have finally arrested a business owner who was on the run for a long time to avoid a 595-year jail sentence against him, local media reported.
According to media reports, the construction company owner had 1,162 court rulings issued against him with a total prison term of 595 years and fines of more than 28 million Egyptian pounds (Dh6.5 million).
Acting on a tip-off, Cairo police said they raided a flat where the fugitive was believed to be hiding and found him inside. He has been referred to public prosecution, which detained him for four days pending further investigation.
The man, who was accused of embezzlement, fraud, issuing bounced cheques as well as electricity theft, admitted to the charges against him.