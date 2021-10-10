Cairo: An Egyptian teenager committed suicide allegedly after her mother had prevented her from using the video-sharing app Tik Tok, a local newspaper has reported.
The 15-year-old girl took her own life by hanging inside the family’s house in the Giza area of Boulaq Al Dakrur, near Cairo, after her mother had rebuked her for uploaded videos on Tik Tok, Al Masry Al Youm added, citing police.
Investigations also showed that the girl had hanged herself in protest against her father’s withdrawal of her smartphone.
Mobile phones are all the rage in Egypt where many users mainly teens have a crush about owning the latest brands of the gadget.