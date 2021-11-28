Dubai: An Egyptian couple has suffocated to death less 24 hours ater their wedding, Egyptian media reported.
The 22-year-old groom and 19-year-old bride were said to have inhaled carbon monoxide from the leaking water heater while having a shower.
The families of the couple discovered the tragedy when they visited their home the next morning. They broke into their home after no one responded when they knocked on the door for long. To their shock, they found both of them lying dead in the washroom.
Police investigations revealed that the couple died of suffocation after inhaling carbon monoxide from the leaking water heater.