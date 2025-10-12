Smarter use, shared responsibility: The path to water resilience in the Middle East

Water scarcity threatens to become a source of conflict in the region. However, by adopting diplomacy to reach fair water-sharing agreements and manage transboundary resources, the region can avoid “water wars.” Regional cooperation through coordination mechanisms is crucial to addressing scarcity through peace rather than conflict and destruction. In the Middle East, water scarcity intersects with desertification, climate change, and mismanagement, raising the risk of social unrest, internal violence, and international disputes. Yet solutions exist: domestically through conservation and modern technologies such as artificial intelligence in water management and more efficient irrigation methods, and internationally through cooperation to prevent the region from descending into new conflicts driven by water disputes.