Dubai: An Egyptian man allegedly raped a 90-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s, taking advantage of her condition, local media reported.
The shocking crime took place in Al Wanaysa district, one of Fayoum Governorate’s villages.
According to preliminary investigations, the 50-year-old man stormed into the victim’s house and sexually assaulted her, which resulted in physical and mental trauma for the victim.
The man is said to have run away from the scene soon after committing the crime. The Public Prosecution has ordered the woman to be transferred to forensic medicine department and is a search is underway to apprehend the suspect.