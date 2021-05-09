Dubai: An Egyptian father beat his 14-year-old daughter to death for allegedly speaking impolitely to him, local media reported.
The crime took place in Al Qanatir Al Khayriyyah, in Qalyoubia Governorate.
Police patrols were dispatched to the scene and arrested the suspect.
Investigation revealed the victim’s father beat her using a wooden stick because she spoke to him impolitely.
Over the past few months, Egypt has witnessed a dangerous spike in domestic violence. A couple of days ago, an Egyptian man killed his wife and six children before attempting to take his own life. The seven bodies, including eight-month twins, were found inside the family’s house in a village in the southern governorate of Fayyum early Friday.
Also last week, an Egyptian man killed his father by banging his head against the ground and then slitting his throat just for refusing his marriage request.