Dubai: An Egyptian man with a previous criminal record has been arrested after he offered his son for sale on Facebook, the Interior Ministry announced.
According to the ministry, the Department for Combating Immigration and Human Trafficking received a report that a man had made a Facebook post offering his child for sale, a clear legal violation.
Cairo police investigated the claims and determined the man’s identity and location. He was residing in the Cairo’s Rawd Al Farag neighbourhood.
He was arrested in Dokki, in the presence of his son.
He possessed two mobile phones, one of which contained text messages proving that he had committed the crime.
He confessed to the crime, stating that he did it due to financial hardship, and added that his wife (the mother of the boy) had abandoned them several years ago.