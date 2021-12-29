Dubai: An Egyptian man reportedly killed his wife and three children by mixing rat poison with their their dinner, local media reported.
According to media reports, the culprit, an addict, decided to kill his 54-year-old wife, and sons aged 15, nine, and five because he was unable to support them financially.
The crime came to light when Bani Sweif police received a report from a man claiming that he had found his wife and children dead.
Bani Sweif police launched an immediate investigation into the incident; the autopsy report revealed that the four people died of rat poison.
Upon asking the man about what his family ate the day before their death, he said that they had some stuffed leaves. However, the said he had not had dinner with his family that night, which caused the police to suspect him.
Therefore, police took a sample of the food for lab tests and the results showed that the food was poisoned. Upon being confronted with evidence, the man admitted to killing his entire family because he was unable to support them financially.