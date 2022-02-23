Dubai: A young Egyptian barber stabbed himself in front of a crowd of bystanders on the Omar Mahmoud Street in the Faisal neighbourhood of Giza, southwest of Cairo, local media said.
On Tuesday, the man who went on a rampage stabbed himself with a sharp-edged object causing a cut in his throat.
According to reports, the unstable man, who was screaming in the middle of the street, stabbed himself in the neck in front of onlookers.
Police arrived at the scene and the young barber was taken to hospital where he is still under treatment. His health condition is stable, and he will be investigated by the public prosecution to identify the reason behind the stabbing rampage.