Cairo: An Egyptian teenage girl had shot her father dead while he was asleep due to alleged ill-treatment, local media reported.
The body of the 45-year-old farmer was found inside a mountainous farm in the governorate of the New Valley in south-western Egypt.
Police investigations showed that the farmer’s 18-year-old daughter was behind the crime. She purportedly took advantage of her father’s sleep and shot him dead with his own gun.
Investigations also showed that the girl had resented her father’s bad treatment and gruelling work on the farmland after he had brought her in from their hometown of Assiut in south Egypt and refused to let her go back to visit the family.
The girl was arrested and the gun used in the crime seized. Local prosecutors ordered the suspect kept in custody pending further interrogation.