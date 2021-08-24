Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian businessman wanted for 577 lawsuits and jailed for 126 years in absentia, has been arrested, local media reported.
A security source said that the accused owns a company for development and trade, according to Sky News Arabia.
The source explained that investigations of the Public Security Sector concluded that the accused had moved residence to mislead the police and evade arrest.
The accused was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, which ordered his referral to the competent court.
This came one day after the police caught another businessman sentenced to nearly 150 years in prison, in about 100 fraud cases, against the background of establishing a housing complex and defaulting on bank loans.
He was accused in 45 scams and was sentenced in 95 lawsuits with a total of 149 years imprisonment and fines amounting to 14 million Egyptian pounds.