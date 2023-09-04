Dubai: A famous Egyptian bodybuilding coach died days before wedding just after distributing invitations to what would have been a joyous occasion.
The tight-knit community of Bani Mazar in Minya province, Upper Egypt, is now in mourning, grappling with the sudden loss of the coach and lawyer, Mustafa Magdy.
Captain Magdy was in the midst of distributing wedding invitations, planning to tie the knot on Wednesday, September 6, when the tragedy happened.
The sudden death was reported on September 1 after a brawl that claimed the life of a beloved man in the community.
Sources close to the late coach remember him not only for his accomplishments in the field of bodybuilding but also for his impeccable character, particularly his positive influence on the youth of Beni Mazar.
Forensic experts have been enlisted by the Public Prosecution to ascertain whether there was any criminal motive behind Captain Magdy’s death.