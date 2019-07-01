In death or in life, Ezzat will always remain in the hearts of Egyptian people

Ezzat Abou Aouf was an Egyptian actor loved by millions Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Award winning Egyptian actor, Ezzat Abou Aouf, died on Monday morning in a hospital in Cairo. The beloved entertainer had been suffering from heart and liver problems over the last few years, for which he was receiving treatment. In his last few weeks alive, he had been staying in a hospital at the Mohandesin suburb of Cairo.

The late artist acted in over 100 works of art, including cinema, television and theatre. He also loved music and developed soundtracks for many productions. He was also the director of the Cairo International Film Festival for seven years, pioneering the movie industry in Egypt.

Originally an obstetrician, he decided to leave the medical field behind to start a band with his four sisters, Mona, Maha, Manal and Mervat. The band was called 4M. They were active for several years. As they started becoming more prominent on the scene, the actor’s goofy looks and charming ways were noticed by many in the Egyptian cinema industry, and he started receiving offers to act on the big screen.

“He was known in Egypt to be a very generous person. His home was always open to everyone. He would take the shirt off his back. He spoke to fans all the time and would buy lunch for people who were sitting around him at any restaurant,” Mona Helmy, an Egyptian expat living in Dubai told Gulf News.

In the words of another Egyptian expat, Riham Hammad, “He lit up the screen with an impressive presence and outstanding performances. He will remain in the hearts of millions.”

His funeral will take place on Monday, at the Sayeda Nafisa Mosque shortly after the noon prayers Cairo time.