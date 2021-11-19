Dubai: An Egyptian woman has been sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour for kidnapping and sexually assaulting her ex-husband, local media reported.
The woman is said to have filmed her ex being sexually assaulted with the help of two other men.
According to media reports, the woman lured her ex-husband to her residence to speak with him over some personal stuff. When he reached her house, the man got surprised to see himself being tied up, put inside the trunk of a car and driven away to a remote area along with his ex-wife.
Police investigations revealed that the man was sexually assaulted by the two men after being forced to take his clothes off while his ex filmed the entire incident.
He was also made to sign papers and was threatened to publish videos of the incident if he told police.
However, and as soon as he managed to escape, the victim reported the incident to local police who launched an investigation into the assault and arrested the woman along with the two men. The three of them were sentenced to 15 years in jail each with hard labour.