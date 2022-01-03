Dubai: A young Egyptian woman has committed suicide after fake porn pictures of her were circulated on social media, Egyptian media reported.
Basnat Khalid, from the city of Kafr El Zayat in the Gharbia Governorate, was bombarded with several online threats by a young man who lives in the same city.
According to reports, the man blackmailed her by threatening to post fabricated porn pictures of her if she refuses to spend a day with him. The woman, in her 20s, was found dead in her home on Sunday.
Her death sparked anger on social media after her family circulated Basnat’s last message she left before her suicide, saying: “Mom, I wish you would understand me, I am not the girl appeared in these pictures. I swear to God these are fabricated pictures. This girl is not me. Mom, I am a young woman who doesn’t deserve what is happening. I am truly depressed and cannot bear this anymore, I feel I am suffocated.”
Social media users demanded severe and punishment against the suspect who is behind her death.