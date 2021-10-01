Cairo: Egyptian police arrested a woman in a village accused of murdering a child of a neighbouring family to avenge his father’s verbal insults, a local newspaper has reported.
The child’s grandfather had reported to police in the governorate of Assiut in south Egypt that he had found the body of the 10-year-old boy abandoned in a farmland behind his house, according to news portal Al Youm Al Saba.
Police investigations revealed that a woman resident in the boy’s village was behind his murder after an unspecified dispute between her and the child’s family during which his father verbally assaulted her, the report said.
The suspect was arrested and admitted to having made up her mind to kill the child to avenge the insults from his father against her.
In perpetrating the crime, she lured the child while he was playing near his house and accompanied him to a farmland where she fatally stabbed him with a knife. The self-confessed murderer guided police to the knife used in the crime.